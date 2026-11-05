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Gov. Whitmer issues executive directive protecting reproductive health data
By TV6 News Team,6 days ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive directive Thursday, strengthening protections for reproductive health data. In a Thursday afternoon release, Whitmer said Executive Directive 2026-04 ensures privacy for Michigan patients and providers. In 2022, Governor Whitmer called on big-tech companies to protect health and location data. This executive directive builds on that work.