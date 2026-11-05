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Broncos' Jaylen Waddle finally had reason to dance vs. Chiefs. Is a breakthrough next?
5 days ago
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The signature dance was a long time coming. Denver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Bo Nix on a fourth-and-goal play late in the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday and unleashed the penguin-like waddle he popularized during his five seasons with the Miami Dolphins.