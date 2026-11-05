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The next Congress may increase the deficit. That is not necessarily a problem.
By Letter to the editor,6 days ago
The Democratic victory in the midterm elections could lead to a larger federal deficit. Restoring Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies, reversing Medicaid cuts, investing in housing, and reducing tariffs would all put upward pressure on the deficit. Conventional economic commentary will likely treat that as a warning sign. Modern Monetary...