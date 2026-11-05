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Local Texas Democratic Women chapter meeting in Kerrville
By Staff Report,6 days ago
The Hill Country Chapter of Texas Democratic Women (HCCTDW) will hold their next fall meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at the Barnett Chapel UMC located at710 Paschal Avenue, Kerrville, Texas. Members, guests, and interested folks will gather at 10:30 am for a meet and greet session, and the general chapter meeting will convene at 11 am. The purpose of the Texas Democratic Women (TDW) is to increase the participation and influence of Democratic women in Texas government and politics. The HCCTDC covers three counties: Bandera, Gillespie and Kerr.