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1-On-1 With Brianna Nolan (FL-2029)
By Staff Contributor,6 days ago
Get to know Brianna “Bri” Nolan a little better in this edition of 1-On-1! Check out her answers to a few questions about her game, goals, and favorites. If you would like to be featured in a 1-On-1 article, please visit this link: Jr. All-Star “1-On-1” Player Feature. PLAYER INFORMATION Player NameBrianna “Bri” Nolan Player Height5’5 Player PositionPoint Guard Player Class2029 […]