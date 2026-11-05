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Will Lawmakers Heed the Call for More Affordable Health Care by Expanding Medicaid in TX, GA, KS & WI?
By Adam Searing,6 days ago
Over the last year there hasn’t been much discussion around creating more affordable health coverage in the last ten states that haven’t expanded Medicaid. But the 2026 midterm election results dramatically changed the political status quo in at least four of the non-expansion states: Georgia, Kansas, Texas, and Wisconsin. That makes Medicaid expansion more viable in those states next year. In an election where the affordability of necessities like health care was a primary issue, Medicaid expansion is a change that can quickly provide much more affordable health care to state residents, with the federal government paying most of the cost of the expanded coverage.