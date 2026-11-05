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1-On-1 With Taylor Englebert (NJ-2033)
By Staff Contributor,6 days ago
Get to know Taylor Englebert a little better in this edition of 1-On-1! Check out her answers to a few questions about her game, goals, and favorites. If you would like to be featured in a 1-On-1 article, please visit this link: Jr. All-Star “1-On-1” Player Feature. PLAYER INFORMATION Player NameTaylor Englebert Player Height5’0 Player PositionGuard Player Class2033 Hometown (City, State)Sayreville, […]