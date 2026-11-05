undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Cambridge Cemetery could run out of burial plots in three years
By Nathan Metcalf,6 days ago
Hoping to get buried in the city’s only municipal cemetery? Time’s running out, because Cambridge Cemetery could run out of space for new traditional burial plots within three to four years, city officials told Cambridge Day this week. The 172-year-old burying ground is preparing for a future focused on cremation and its role as a historic public green space.
1