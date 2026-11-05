undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Sunday, November 8 | Arcada Theatre Presents “Max Weinberg’s Jukebox”
4 days ago
The Arcada Theatre in St. Charles will present legendary drummer Max Weinberg and his band performing “Max Weinberg’s Jukebox” on Sunday evening at 7pm. In a truly interactive experience, Weinberg, know primarily as the long-time drummer for “Bruce Springstein’s E-Street Band,” invites the audience to create the set list, in real time, that he and his crack four-piece group will play that night.