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9-1-1 Season 10 Episode 4 Preview: ‘Imposter Syndrome’
6 days ago
After the fight Buck and Eddie had in “Streets of Fire,” the Buddie divorce era is back on in 9-1-1 Season 10 Episode 4 “Imposter Syndrome.” But knowing these two, it’s going to take them a little time to get some sense knocked into them. And I’m talking about Buck. He’s the one who needs more sense. Because what Eddie is offering is support as a parent, something that Buck is new to.
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