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Feminism for a World on Fire by Natasha Walter audiobook review – an urgent call for collective action | Books
By Tony Ramos,6 days ago
‘Throughout the world confidence in progress has shattered,” notes Natasha Walter. “The certainty – even the hope – that human rights equality might be within everyone’s reach has disintegrated … Everywhere in the world, from west to east, south to north, women are struggling to win and to protect their rights, and to live in safety. They keep coming up against misogynistic violence that never disappears.”