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Heads Up, Charles County Drivers! $2.9M Road Project Begins With Closures Nov. 9
By Maryland Department of Transportation,6 days ago
Motorists can Expect Temporary Detours and Lane Closures Starting Next Week. (November 5, 2026) – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is beginning construction on a $2.9 million safety and resurfacing project to improve sections of US 301 (Robert S. Crain Highway), MD 5 (Mattawoman Beantown Road) and Mattawoman Drive in northern Charles County. To advance work on the project, crews will temporarily close a section of eastbound Mattawoman Drive starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, November 9, weather permitting. The State Highway Administration strongly encourages planning for additional travel time during construction.
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