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Edinburg Veterans Day Parade Canceled Due to Weather; Stars and Stripes Concert Moves Indoors to ACE Center
By The Edinburg Advocate,5 days ago
Edinburg, Veterans Day, Stars and Stripes Concert, Jay Perez, ACE Center, City of Edinburg, Edinburg Cultural Arts Department. Edinburg TX – The City of Edinburg’s Veterans Day Parade, originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 7, at 10 a.m. along Closner Boulevard, has been canceled due to inclement weather. The...