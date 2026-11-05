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Lucy Hale and Ian Harding Reunite for The 12 Dates of Christmas
6 days ago
We love a Christmas movie. We love it even more when people we love are in it. Let’s rewind – we watched a lot of Pretty Little Liars back in the day. We had our issues with the Aria and Ezra relationship (and by “issues” we mean THE ENTIRE STORYLINE), but that show is where we became fans of the actors, Lucy Hale and Ian Harding. So the news that they’re starring together in a new holiday drama has us feeling warmer than a poorly insulated small-town inn with a suspiciously attractive owner.