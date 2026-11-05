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Comeback Kid release “Shedding Season” video featuring Spiritbox’s Courtney LaPlante
By NextMosh Staff,6 days ago
Share the post "Comeback Kid release “Shedding Season” video featuring Spiritbox’s Courtney LaPlante" Canadian hardcore band Comeback Kid have released a music video for “Shedding Season,” featuring guest vocals from Spiritbox frontwoman Courtney LaPlante. The track appears on the band’s eighth studio album, Chosen Hell, due November 6 via SharpTone Records in the U.S. and Dine Alone Records in Canada.