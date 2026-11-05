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Ovechkin opens 'office' to children impacted by cancer at Capitals facility
By Tom Gulitti,6 days ago
ARLINGTON, Va. -- Alex Ovechkin's office was open for visitors during the Washington Capitals' annual Hockey Fights Cancer skate at MedStar Capitals Iceplex on Thursday. Having the opportunity to shoot the puck with the NHL's all-time goal-scoring leader from his favorite spot in the left circle brought plenty of smiles from children impacted by cancer who participated in the skate with Capitals players.