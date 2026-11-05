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Montana middle schooler wins national award for bioplastic invention
By Montana Public Radio,6 days ago
A Montana middle schooler recently won a national award for her invention of a new type of bioplastic – a plastic made from renewable materials. Rye Rost is a 13-year-old eighth grader at Baker Junior High in southeastern Montana. She recently won second place in the technology division of the Thermo Fisher Scientific Junior Innovators Challenge in Washington D.C. It’s the premiere STEM research competition for middle schoolers around the country.
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