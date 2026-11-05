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(Events) Ginuwine x Ro James In Concert at Lehman Center
By rightondigital,6 days ago
Lehman Center for the Performing Arts is proud to present GINUWINE with special guest RO JAMES on Saturday, November 7th, 2026, at 8 PM. The Grammy-nominated sultry singer returns with unforgettable R&B hits such as “Pony,” “Differences,” and “So Anxious.” GINUWINE is bringing back his romantic anthems from albums The Life, 100% Ginuwine, and Ginuwine… The Bachelor, which received a double-platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America in 1999. Joined by special guest RO JAMES, celebrating his most recent single “5th Gear” and his breakout hit “Permission,” which reached #1 on the Billboard Adult R&B Airplay chart. They will be making their debut on the Lehman Center stage.