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WILL THE STEELERS GET A WIDEOUT?
5 days ago
Here's an excerpt from my latest TribLive.com column:. The Steelers need a wideout, and as close to No. 1-caliber as possible. Those aren’t easy to get or necessarily available by Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. The Steelers will have trouble catching up vs. a good defense. Brian Thomas Jr. of Jacksonville is reportedly available and worth a second-round pick. But would the Jaguars swap Thomas to a team they might face in the playoffs? (And definitely play in Week 14.)