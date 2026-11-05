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Arkansas rice leaders warn of rising imports, economic strain during roundtable with Boozman
By Wynne Progress,3 days ago
STUTTGART, Ark. — Leaders from Riceland Foods and Producers Rice Mill met Tuesday with Senator John Boozman to discuss mounting economic challenges facing Arkansas rice farmers, including rising imports, weak farm economics, escalating production costs, and the need for stronger federal support to sustain the domestic rice industry and rural communities that depend on it.