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Education Partners from Six Countries Discuss Health and Well-being Education and Priorities for Cooperation in 2027
2 days ago
The meeting was organized by the UNESCO Institute for Information Technologies in Education (UNESCO IITE) and the Charitable Foundation Investment in the Future, together with the UNESCO Regional Office in Almaty. It brought together 45 representatives of universities, national education academies, teacher training institutions, education authorities, schools and partner organizations,...