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Attorney General Todd Rokita secures $48.5M settlement from major landlord over deceptive rental practices
6 days ago
INDIANA – Attorney General Todd Rokita today announced a landmark settlement with Progress Residential, LLC and Pretium Partners, LLC, one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of single-family rental homes, resolving allegations that the companies engaged in deceptive and unfair practices affecting renters, including Hoosiers. The settlement provides $48.5 million in monetary relief for consumers nationwide and requires sweeping reforms to the companies’ business practices.