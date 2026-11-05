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Hyde Park Woman Admits to Attacking Workers in West Bridgewater Meat Heist
By Will O'Brien,7 days ago
A Hyde Park woman accused of attacking two Market Basket employees during a shoplifting confrontation last fall has admitted to the allegations in court, but will avoid a conviction if she stays out of trouble for the next year. Rahjane J. Byrd, 29, entered the plea deal in Brockton District Court, admitting to sufficient facts on four separate charges tied to the October 2025 incident at a West Bridgewater supermarket.
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