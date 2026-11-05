undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Durbin Releases GAO Report Raising Alarms Over Changes in Inspections in ICE Immigration Detention Facilities
6 days ago
Due to the failed inspections, ICE facilities have provided inadequate medical care, unsafe food, and failures in suicide prevention. SPRINGFIELD – Today, U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, led the release of the Government Accountability Office’s (GAO) newly-completed report examining the Trump Administration’s decision to cut U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) inspection requirements of immigration detention facilities. These cuts stand in stark contrast to a massive surge in immigration detention. From April 2025 to April 2026, the average daily detained population jumped by more than 50 percent as active facilities expanded from 128 to 172. This growth was fueled by an explosion in funding, with ICE receiving over $45 billion for immigration detention in those two years alone.