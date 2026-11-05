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Big 10 Pick 6: Cats and Dawgs Throw Down
By Andrew Berg,6 days ago
I have had a relatively good handle on UW for most of the year with a 6-2 record picking Dawg games ATS. The first game I got wrong was the loss to USC, where I thought UW would have more trouble hanging around with the Trojans than they did. My second ATS loss came this week, where I expected UW to lose convincingly in Lincoln. Overall, my expectation for how the game would play out was not so far off- UW’s defense kept them in the game, the offense struggled with Nebraska’s front seven, and it took some miracle plays late in the game to pull it out. The surprise was that the miracles (and Anthony Colandrea’s sloppiness) were not only enough for UW to cover, they even managed to pull out a signature road win. The defeat left me 3-3 ATS for the week and 27-26-1 for the year.