undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Highway Patrol releases report for Sunday crash involving missing Casper woman
By Garrett Grochowski,6 days ago
CASPER, Wyo. — 30-year-old Kandice Gunter, who had been reported missing days prior, was found among the wreckage of a Casper Mountain car crash Nov. 1. A report by the Wyoming Highway Patrol indicates that her truck traveled around 75 feet in the air before hitting the ground. The investigation into the crash is still ongoing.