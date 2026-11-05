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Opponent Q&A: Penn State Nittany Lions
By Mark Schafer,6 days ago
Brian Bennett of Black Shoe Diaries joins me to talk Penn State Football!. The Dawgs will be back at home this week, as they get set to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday afternoon, for homecoming weekend! Ahead of this matchup, I talked to Brian Bennett of SB Nation’s Penn State sister site Black Shoe Diaries to get the lowdown on this year’s Nittany Lions squad!