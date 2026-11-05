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Global Teacher Prize Chile 2026 recognizes early childhood educator for her commitment to children and education communities
3 days ago
At a ceremony held on 4 November 2026 at the Teatro Municipal de Las Condes, the winners of a new edition of the Global Teacher Prize Chile were announced. This year, the award received more than 5,000 nominations from teachers and educators across the country. Organized by Elige Educar with the support of UNESCO, the prize seeks to highlight teaching experiences that have a significant impact on student learning and on education communities.