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Black Pickup Rams Charger Repeatedly on Route 11 Near Franklin, Police Say
By Benjamin Cortez,6 days ago
A black Dodge pickup truck slammed into a white Dodge Charger several times on Route 11 between Franklin and Andover around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Franklin Police Department. The collision left the Charger with significant damage and scattered pieces of the pickup across the roadway, and police are now asking the public for help tracking down the truck involved.
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