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Jimmy Fallon On Fire: Jokes Trump Sounded Like Rapper Shaggy After His Candidates Swept Away By Blue Tsunami — “It Wasn’t Me” (Yes, it was!)
By Roger Friedman,6 days ago
Late night TV was booming last night thanks to the Blue Tsunami!. Jimmy Fallon sounded a lot like Johnny Carson in his monologue with his opening line — “President Trump couldn’t do it with the reflecting pool, but last night he turned the whole country blue!” Carson would have appreciated Fallon’s rat-tat-tat delivery. Nicely done!