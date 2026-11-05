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Jimmy Fallon On Fire: Jokes Trump Sounded Like Rapper Shaggy After His Candidates Swept Away By Blue Tsunami — “It Wasn’t Me” (Yes, it was!)

By Roger Friedman,

6 days ago
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