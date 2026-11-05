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Broncos coaches Shanahan, Reeves advance in Hall of Fame selection process
By ANDREW MASON,6 days ago
Former Broncos coaches Mike Shanahan and Dan Reeves have legitimate Pro Football Hall of Fame credentials based upon other coaches who are already in the Hall. Reeves is the only coach to make four Super Bowl appearances without a win to not be enshrined, while Shanahan is a two-time Super Bowl winner whose coaching tree is the most robust in the current NFL.