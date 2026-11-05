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Hatebreed Unveil Their Ninth Record
By Jack Reed,6 days ago
Hardcore’s finest is at it again. Hatebreed is a band who needs no introduction. Albums like Satisfaction is the Death of Desire and Perseverance have been seen as classics and staples in the hardcore world. More modern outings, like The Concrete Confessional and Weight of False Self sees the band get stronger and better as each release comes out. The hardcore legends from Bridgeport, Connecticut have been building up the scene and inspiring all of your favorite bands for 30+ years, and they show no sign of slowing down.