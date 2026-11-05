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One criticism of Nikola Jokic: He’s sometimes too unselfish
By JOEY FREEBURG,5 days ago
The three-time MVP Nikola Jokic can score from anywhere on the floor, but the morning show wants to see him take over more often when games are on the line. Nikola Jokic can do things on a basketball court that no player before him has done. He scores inside and outside, from the post and from the perimeter, and at the same time he makes passes most point guards wouldn’t attempt. He has three MVP awards, a championship and a Finals MVP. He’s already recorded three triple doubles this season, and has only nine more to go before taking over Russell Westbrook’s record.