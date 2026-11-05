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Beverlywood Teardown Fetches $6.52 Million, a Record for a Home Bound for Demolition
By Jake Rodriguez,6 days ago
A 1953 house sitting directly on the fairways of Hillcrest Country Club just sold for $6.52 million — and the new owners aren't planning to live in it. The three-bedroom, 3.5-bath home at 1807 Roxbury Drive spans 2,874 square feet on an 8,660-square-foot lot, and the sale has set a Beverlywood record for the most expensive home purchased with plans to tear it down.