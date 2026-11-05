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Mega Evolution—Delta Reign expansion now live in Pokémon TCG Live
7 days ago
The latest Pokémon Trading Card Game expansion, Mega Evolution—Delta Reign, is now available in Pokémon Trading Card Game Live. You’ll be able to play with the atmospheric power of Mega Rayquaza ex, the cunning Mega Malamar ex, and other powerful Mega Evolution Pokémon ex before you shuffle the cards up in person. Players can also look forward to a new log-in gift and some fun Trainer Trials coming to the game during November and December.