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RPG "Astral Dive" heading to Switch in 2027
5 days ago
Developer R-Games is excited to officially introduce Astral Dive, their upcoming story-driven RPG that weaves together hand-drawn pixel art, deck-building mechanics, and an emotional fantasy narrative into a unique interdimensional adventure. Paying homage to the genre’s great classics, it reinvents exploration and combat with modern, dynamic mechanics. Astral Dive will launch in 2027 on Switch.