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Nintendo Canada announces Switch 2 Holiday Experience events
6 days ago
Nintendo of Canada hopes to bring smiles this holiday season with Mario and friends. You’re invited to play featured titles on the Nintendo Switch 2 system at select stops. You can rev your engine in a world of interconnected courses in Mario Kart World or get moving on Wuhu Island in Nintendo Switch Sports Resort. Guests will receive a limited-edition Mario and friends holiday gift tag (while supplies last).