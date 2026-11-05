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Management game "Thrifty Business" announced for Switch
6 days ago
Spellgarden Games has announced Thrifty Business for Switch, although no release date was set. You can check out the announcement trailer for this title above. There’s a brand new thrift store in town, and guess what? You’re in charge! In Thrifty Business, you’ll set up and manage your very own 90s-inspired vintage thrift shop. Search through boxes filled with pre-loved gems and use them to create gorgeous displays. Unlock furniture, decorations, wallpaper & floors to create a beautiful community space that brings everybody together!