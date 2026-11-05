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Purdue Applied Research Institute enters into partnership with U.S. Department of Energy to advance nuclear construction technologies
6 days ago
WEST LAFAYETTE — The Purdue Applied Research Institute’s (PARI) Infrastructure Innovation Lab entered into an agreement with the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Reactor Innovation Center (NRIC) to test novel construction materials, methods, processes, and digital tools for designing and constructing structures that house nuclear reactors. The partnership supports NRIC’s Advanced Construction Technology Initiative, located at Idaho National Laboratory.