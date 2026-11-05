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BloodRayne Returns with New Comic Kickstarter, Limited Edition Night Channels Apparel, and a Definitive Collection Update
6 days ago
Modern retro publisher Ziggurat Interactive is celebrating the birthday of BloodRayne with two announcements for fans of the iconic action horror series: a Kickstarter campaign for a new BloodRayne comic collection, produced in partnership with Roditeli Productions, and the Night Channels x BloodRayne limited edition apparel capsule, Ziggurat’s first-ever merchandise collaboration.