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2026 National Toy Hall of Fame Inductees Include The Pokémon Trading Card Game
6 days ago
It’s official! Today, the National Toy Hall of Fame inducted bingo, Care Bears, The Pokémon Trading Card Game, and slide into the class of 2026. The winners emerged from a field of 12 finalists that also included Bop It!, Mahjong, Monster High dolls, Mouse Trap, Polly Pocket, Sorry!, Tickle Me Elmo, and Yahtzee. The four inducted toys have been enshrined and are on view at The Strong National Museum of Play, home to the National Toy Hall of Fame.