undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
80-year-old man identified as pedestrian killed in Kenner crash on Airline Drive
By MICHELLE HUNTER,6 days ago
The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the pedestrian killed in a traffic crash on Airline Drive in Kenner Wednesday afternoon. Charles Matthews, 80, of Kenner, died of his injuries after he was transported to University Medical Center in New Orleans, the coroner's office said. After a preliminary investigation, authorities...
8