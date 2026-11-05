undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Fate/EXTRA Record "Character Introduction: Lil' Ronnie Faction" Trailer
6 days ago
Developers TYPE-MOON and TYPE-MOON studio BB have announced that they’re bringing Fate/EXTRA Record to the Switch and Switch 2 on Jan. 28th, 2027. You can check out a new trailer that features Lil’ Ronnie, an odd person who wears a clown mask. She speaks in an unusual manner, constantly repeating strange words. The only thing known about her is that she is searching for something “delicious.” We also get to meet Lil’ Ronnie’s Servant, a knight who constantly repeats violent and incoherent remarks. Is his blood-soaked cloak a symbol of historic battles, or something else…?