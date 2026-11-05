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Nintendo isn't willing to talk about the relationship status of Zelda: Ocarina of Time's "Bombchu Bowling Girl"
6 days ago
I’ve been a Nintendo fan almost my entire life and I’ve been running GoNintendo for well over 2 decades. I’ve seen and heard a ton of things about every Nintendo franchise, and that includes Zelda. There’s plenty of Zelda stuff rattling around in my head, but I have to admit that somehow, even after all these years, I had no idea how popular Bombchu Bowling Girl was.