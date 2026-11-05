undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
As New England waters warm, what does the northward movement of sharks mean for the people and ecosystems sharing those waters?
4 days ago
Scarborough Beach, Maine Lifeguard Greg Wilfert was swimming a mere 50 yards from shore this summer and close to the offshore buoys when he was pulled about six feet underwater by a Great White Shark. The 55-year veteran lifeguard survived the attack physically unharmed, but the event provoked many questions from across New England’s coastline.