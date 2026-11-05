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Letter to the editor: Gratitude for Kevin Herman
By Bruce Boerst,4 days ago
Last month, Superintendent Kevin Herman told the Anthony Wayne community that he will retire on Aug. 9, 2027, closing a 35-year career in public education. His letter was exactly what those who know him would expect: gracious, brief, and more about everyone else than about himself. He thanked the teachers, the support staff, the administrators, the Board of Education, our families and, “most of all,” our students.