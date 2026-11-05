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How Parents Can Stay Organized Through College Prep with College Planning Spreadsheets
By Suzanne Shaffer,6 days ago
College prep comes with a long list of deadlines, forms and decisions, and most families end up tracking them across email, sticky notes and half-remembered conversations. A few well-built spreadsheets can replace that mess. Here is how the seven college planning spreadsheets in my Etsy shop can help parents stay organized from freshman year through decision day.