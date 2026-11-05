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Texas Medical Board Disciplines 16 Physicians at October Meeting
By Editorial Team,6 days ago
Press Release below with the title seen above was sent by communications@tmb.texas.gov on 11-5-2026 to NacNewsNow.com – Texas Medical Board Website: www.tmb.texas.gov. At its meeting October 23, 2026, the Texas Medical Board disciplined 16 licensed physicians. The disciplinary actions included: three orders related to impairment, five related to standard...