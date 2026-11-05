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4th Annual Coliseum Museum Book Fair Returns to Oregon on Nov. 14
By Name,6 days ago
The annual Book Fair will return to the Coliseum Museum in downtown Oregon, Illinois, on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. More than 25 authors from across northern Illinois will participate in the 4th Annual Coliseum Museum Book Fair, offering books in a variety of genres, including mystery, romance, children’s literature, history, young adult and more.