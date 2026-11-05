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Warriors Withhold $20 Million From Porzingis In Ugly Saga
By Dallin Ballard,6 days ago
The New York Knicks are facing a complex situation involving Kristaps Porzingis. The Golden State Warriors have stopped sending money to Porzingis. They say he is not playing, so he does not get his $20 million salary. NBA insider Shams Charania reported this on Tuesday. The move makes an already ugly situation much worse for the big man. He is dealing with a mystery illness and might quit the league for good. New York fans can only watch this drama unfold from the other side of the country.